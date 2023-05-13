News
LEADS/RESULTS: Battle for Karnataka

By The Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: May 13, 2023 07:55 IST
Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka, a state that witnessed a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the potential kingmaker Janata Dal-Secular.

Exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP, with most pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party.

 

Will it be a clear victory for a party or a hung assembly will throw possibilities for a post-poll alliance?

Follow the leads and results here.

MAPPED: Constituency-wise results in Karnataka

The Rediff News Bureau
 
