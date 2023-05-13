Congress asks all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru amid close contest

With the Congress leading in the early trends in the counting of votes for Karnataka assembly polls, the party has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru on Saturday, sources said.

IMAGE: COngress president M Mallikarjun Kharge during the campaigning for the Karnataka assembly polls. Photograph: ANI

Special arrangements have also been made in the remote areas of the state to take them to Bengaluru and observers have also been appointed to do this exercise, party sources said.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was leading in 113 seats, the BJP was ahead in 78, according to India Today.

Counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents.

The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10 for the 224-member assembly.

The Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

In such circumstances, the JD-S can play the role of a kingmaker.

However, JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD-S and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD-S. I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.

"No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD-S leader added.