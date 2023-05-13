News
Karnataka polls: Who leads, Who trails

Karnataka polls: Who leads, Who trails

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: May 13, 2023 09:59 IST
Counting for Karnataka assembly election is underway and here's how some of the heavyweights faring in the elections.

 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit the BJP and joined the Congress is trailing in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

Laxman Savadi, who also joined the Congress just before the election is also leading from the Athani constituency.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah leads from Varuna constituency.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is leading from Kanakapura assembly constituency.

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are leading from Channapatna and Ramanagara respectively.

LEADS/RESULTS: Battle for Karnataka
Congress Can't Afford To Lose Karnataka Poll
You Can Become CM Only if You Have The MLAs
Pak releases 198 Indian fishermen languishing in jail
My father should be CM: Siddaramaiah's son
Early trends show Cong past half-way mark in K'taka
The SKY Shot That Stunned Sachin
