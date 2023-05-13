Karnataka polls: Who leads, Who trails

Counting for Karnataka assembly election is underway and here's how some of the heavyweights faring in the elections.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit the BJP and joined the Congress is trailing in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

Laxman Savadi, who also joined the Congress just before the election is also leading from the Athani constituency.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah leads from Varuna constituency.

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are leading from Channapatna and Ramanagara respectively.