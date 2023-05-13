My father should be CM: Siddaramaiah's son

Congress leader and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramiah on Saturday expressed confidence that Congress will get an absolute majority and will come to power on its own.

He also said that his father should become the chief minister.

"We will do anything to keep the BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the chief minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that the Congress will get an absolute majority in the state and that his father will win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin.

"The Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are very confident that we will make government on our own," Yathindra added.

"As a son, definitely I would like to see him as a chief minister. But as a resident of the state, his last regime had a very good governance. This time also, if he becomes the chief minister, whatever corruption and misrule during the BJP rule will be corrected by him. In the interest of the state also, he should become the CM," Yathindra said.

Counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Opposition Congress in Karnataka forged ahead of its rival, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the initial trends of counting of votes polled for the May 10 assembly elections.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was leading in 119 seats, above the halfway mark of 113, the BJP was ahead in 78, according to India Today.