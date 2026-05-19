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Unidentified Man's Body Recovered From Delhi Canal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 19, 2026 21:46 IST

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Delhi police are investigating after the body of an unidentified man was recovered from a canal in the New Ashok Nagar area, prompting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • An unidentified man's body was recovered from a canal in the New Ashok Nagar area of Delhi.
  • Police received a call about a body floating in the Kondli Canal near Kondli Pul.
  • The deceased is believed to be around 40 years old and was wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants.
  • No visible external injury marks were found on the body during the preliminary inspection.
  • The body has been shifted to the LBS mortuary for preservation and identification, and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a canal in the New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body

Police said they received a PCR call regarding a body floating in the Kondli Canal near Kondli Pul.

 

A police team rushed to the spot near the RRTS Metro Line, where the caller, identified as Irshad (44), a Dallupura village resident, informed officials that he had spotted the body floating in the canal, said an official.

With the help of divers from the Rescue Boat Club, East Delhi, the body was retrieved from the canal.

Investigation Details

Police said the deceased is believed to be around 40 years old and was wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants.

"No visible external injury marks were found on the body during preliminary inspection. Police recovered no identity proof or distinguishing marks," the officer said.

The crime team inspected the spot, and they took photographs as part of the investigation.

The body has been shifted to the LBS mortuary for preservation and identification, said police, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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