Unidentified Man Discovered Dead in East Delhi Vacant Plot

Unidentified Man Discovered Dead in East Delhi Vacant Plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 15:13 IST

Delhi police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man found in a vacant plot in east Delhi, with initial findings showing no immediate signs of foul play.

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man named Puspendra was found dead in a vacant DDA plot near Telco T-Point in east Delhi.
  • Police received information about an unidentified body and initiated an investigation.
  • The deceased was identified as a resident of the Mandawali area.
  • Initial examination revealed no visible injury marks or signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.
  • Forensic experts examined the scene and collected evidence to determine the cause of death.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot near Telco T-Point in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Puspendra, also known as Akash, a resident of the Mandawali area.

 

According to police, information about an unidentified body lying in a vacant plot was received on March 8. They rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. The crime team and forensic experts were called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence.

"During the enquiry, the deceased was identified as Puspendra (31). Inquest proceedings were initiated after the body was recovered," the officer said.

Prima facie, there were no visible injury marks on the body and no indication of foul play or homicide. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
