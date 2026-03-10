Unidentified Man Discovered Dead in East Delhi Vacant Plot

Delhi police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man found in a vacant plot in east Delhi, with initial findings showing no immediate signs of foul play.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot near Telco T-Point in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Puspendra, also known as Akash, a resident of the Mandawali area.

According to police, information about an unidentified body lying in a vacant plot was received on March 8. They rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. The crime team and forensic experts were called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence.

"During the enquiry, the deceased was identified as Puspendra (31). Inquest proceedings were initiated after the body was recovered," the officer said.

Prima facie, there were no visible injury marks on the body and no indication of foul play or homicide. Further investigation is underway.