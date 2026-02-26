HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of Unidentified Man Recovered from River in Nanded

Body of Unidentified Man Recovered from River in Nanded

Source: PTI
February 26, 2026 18:52 IST

Police are investigating the discovery of an unidentified man's body found floating in a river in Nanded, prompting efforts to determine his identity and the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An unidentified man's body was discovered in a river in Ardhapur tehsil, Nanded.
  • The body was found floating near Degao village along the Pimaplgaon-Karkhana road.
  • Police estimate the deceased to be in his 40s and are awaiting a post-mortem report.
  • Authorities are currently working to establish the identity of the man and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body of an unidentified man was found in a river in Ardhapur tehsil in Nanded on Thursday, a police official said.

The body was floating in the stretch of the river near Degao village along Pimaplgaon-Karkhana road at around 10am, the official added.

 

Investigation Underway

"The body is of a man in his 40s. It is in a decomposed state. We are awaiting the post mortem report. Efforts are on to establish his identity," the Barad police station official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
