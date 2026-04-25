Unidentified Man Found Dead At Delhi Metro Station

An unidentified man was discovered dead inside a locked women's washroom at Delhi's Inderlok Metro Station, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points An unidentified man was found dead inside a locked women's washroom at Inderlok Metro Station in Delhi.

Police received a PCR call reporting a foul smell emanating from the locked toilet.

The deceased is believed to be the caretaker of the washroom facility.

A crime team inspected the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police are working to identify the man and investigating all possible angles, with no foul play suspected so far.

A man was found dead inside a locked women's washroom at Inderlok Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 5.33 pm reporting that a ladies' toilet at the Sulabh complex inside the metro station was locked from inside and a strong foul smell was emanating from it.

Police Investigation At Delhi Metro Station

A police team from Metro rushed to the spot and broke open the door. They found an unidentified man, aged around 40 years, hanging inside, police said.

"Prima facie, the deceased was to be the caretaker of the washroom facility. Police said he was last seen nearly two days ago, as per statements given by a witness," said a senior police officer.

Crime Team Called To The Scene

A crime team was called to the scene and conducted a thorough inspection.

The body was later taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital mortuary.

Efforts To Identify The Deceased

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased with the help of Delhi Metro authorities and other sources, police said.

No foul play has been suspected so far, adding that all angles are being examined, police added.