Decomposed Body Discovered in Plastic Bag Near Delhi Factory

Delhi police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found stuffed in a plastic bag near a factory in Moti Nagar, raising concerns about a potential crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered inside a plastic bag near a factory in Delhi's Moti Nagar.

The discovery was made after a security guard reported a suspicious bag emitting a foul odour.

The deceased, believed to be around 40 years old, was found wearing jeans and a shirt with no visible external injuries.

Police suspect the body was dumped at the location during the night and are investigating the cause of death.

A forensic team has examined the scene, and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a plastic bag near a factory in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday, an official said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Moti Nagar police station regarding a suspicious bag lying outside a factory in Prem Nagar, he said.

"On reaching the spot, police found a large white plastic bag tied with a rope lying near the gate of a factory premises. The bag was emitting a foul smell, prompting suspicion," the officer said.

The caller, identified as Shankar, a security guard at the factory, informed police that he had noticed the bag when he returned to duty around 7:30 am.

According to the police, Shankar had not been present at the spot during the night as he had gone to sleep elsewhere due to excessive mosquito infestation.

"When he returned in the morning, the bag was found lying outside the factory gate, following which he alerted the police," he added.

A crime team was immediately called to the spot, and the bag was opened, revealing the decomposed body of a man inside, police said.

The deceased, believed to be aged around 40, was found wearing blue jeans and a peach-coloured full-sleeved shirt. He had a light beard, and no visible external injury marks were observed on the body during the preliminary examination, they added.

Police suspect that the body may have been dumped at the location during the night hours, though the exact time and cause of death are yet to be ascertained.

A FSL team also reached the scene and conducted a detailed inspection. The area was examined thoroughly. The body was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem, which will help determine the exact cause of death, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.