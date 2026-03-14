Sultanpur: Man Found Dead in Canal, Police Investigate Possible Murder

Police in Sultanpur are investigating a potential murder after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered in a canal with suspicious injuries.

Key Points A 55-year-old man's body was found in a canal near Avsanpur village in Sultanpur.

Police suspect murder due to injury marks discovered on the victim's head and body.

The deceased has been identified as Samar Bahadur, a resident of Bharkhare.

An investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Villagers spotted the body floating in the canal in the Shivgarh area and alerted the police. A team reached the scene and retrieved the body, they added.

Investigation Details

Injury marks were found on the head and other parts of the body, raising suspicion that the death could be a case of murder, police said.

Shivgarh Police Station SHO Chandrabhan Verma said the deceased has been identified as Samar Bahadur, a resident of Bharkhare.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.