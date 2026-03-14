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Sultanpur: Man Found Dead in Canal, Police Investigate Possible Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 12:45 IST

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Police in Sultanpur are investigating a potential murder after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered in a canal with suspicious injuries.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old man's body was found in a canal near Avsanpur village in Sultanpur.
  • Police suspect murder due to injury marks discovered on the victim's head and body.
  • The deceased has been identified as Samar Bahadur, a resident of Bharkhare.
  • An investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Villagers spotted the body floating in the canal in the Shivgarh area and alerted the police. A team reached the scene and retrieved the body, they added.

Investigation Details

Injury marks were found on the head and other parts of the body, raising suspicion that the death could be a case of murder, police said.

 

Shivgarh Police Station SHO Chandrabhan Verma said the deceased has been identified as Samar Bahadur, a resident of Bharkhare.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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