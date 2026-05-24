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Home  » News » Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Chest Pain In Thane Jail

Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Chest Pain In Thane Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 09:00 IST

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A 50-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a Thane jail after complaining of chest pain, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • An undertrial prisoner, Ajay Anandji Kalhan, died in Aadharwadi Central Jail in Kalyan, Thane.
  • The prisoner complained of acute chest pain and giddiness before collapsing in his cell.
  • Prison staff rushed the prisoner to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
  • Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
  • A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of the undertrial prisoner.

A 50-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at a jail in Maharashtra's Thane district has died after complaining of sudden chest pain and giddiness, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Anandji Kalhan alias Helam Ravindra Kapadia (50), was lodged at the Aadharwadi Central Jail in Kalyan, an official from the Khadakpada police station said without specifying the charges against him.

 

Prisoner's Sudden Collapse and Medical Response

At 7.40 pm on Friday, the prisoner suddenly collapsed inside his cell after complaining of acute chest pain and a severe bout of giddiness, the official said, quoting the information received from the on-duty jail sepoy.

The prison staff immediately rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Investigation and Postmortem Examination

The body was sent to a government hospital for a comprehensive postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The Khadakpada police have as of now registered an Accidental Death Report, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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