Home  » News » Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Mandoli Jail

Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Mandoli Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 14:46 IST

A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner's death in Delhi's GTB Hospital after being found unconscious in Mandoli Jail sparks investigation into alleged assault and potential foul play.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner, Azad, died after being admitted to GTB Hospital from Mandoli Jail in an unconscious state.
  • Police are investigating the death, with a post-mortem examination ordered to determine the exact cause.
  • The deceased's family alleges he was assaulted by jail staff and are demanding a fair investigation.
  • Azad was reportedly involved in a quarrel inside the jail prior to his death.

A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi died at Delhi's GTB Hospital on Sunday after being taken there in an unconscious condition, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Azad. He was lodged in the jail for the past few days in connection with a case, they said.

 

According to the police, information was received from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of an undertrial prisoner from Mandoli jail in an unconscious state.

"He was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary and sent for post-mortem examination," a senior police officer said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Sources in the police said Azad had allegedly been involved in a quarrel inside the jail on the night of February 24. He was produced before a court in Karkardooma in connection with his case recently and had also spoken to his family members late Saturday night.

Family Alleges Assault, Demands Investigation

His family members alleged that he was assaulted inside the jail and claimed that certain ward staff had beaten him, leading to his death. They have demanded strict action and a fair investigation into the incident.

A police team reached the hospital after receiving information and shifted the body to the mortuary. Jail authorities have been informed and statements of inmates and staff are likely to be recorded as part of the inquiry.

The police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
