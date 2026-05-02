Thane Jail Inmate Booked For Creating Ruckus, Damaging Property

An undertrial prisoner in Thane has been charged after allegedly causing a disturbance, threatening staff, and damaging property at Kalyan prison, highlighting concerns over jail management and inmate behaviour.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Undertrial Ravindra Dhanaji Bhosale booked for creating a ruckus at Kalyan prison in Thane.

Bhosale allegedly threatened jail staff and damaged public property during the incident.

The inmate faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The incident occurred when Bhosale was taken out of his cell for ablutions.

A case has been registered against an undertrial lodged in a prison in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly creating a ruckus, threatening jail staff, and damaging public property, police said on Saturday.

Charges Filed Against Inmate

The Khadakpada police on Thursday registered an FIR against the accused, Ravindra Dhanaji Bhosale, in connection with the incident that took place at Kalyan prison earlier this week, an official said.

Details of the Incident

Bhosale, who is an undertrial in a case registered earlier this year, had got into an altercation when he was brought out of his cell for his ablutions and allegedly threatened to hurl waste at jail staff, causing a ruckus, he said.

He also punched and shattered two glass window panes, the official said.

Legal Provisions Invoked

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.