Cheque Bounce Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Beed Jail

A 55-year-old man accused of cheque fraud died of a heart attack while in custody at Beed Jail, Maharashtra, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Ganesh Kashinath Pawar, 55, died of a heart attack in Beed district jail while in judicial custody.

Pawar was arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case and had failed to appear for a court hearing.

Jail officials state that Pawar received immediate medical attention and was rushed to the district hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the inmate in Beed jail.

A 55-year-old man accused in a cheque bounce case has died following cardiac arrest at the Beed district jail in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

Ganesh Kashinath Pawar, a resident of Subhash Road in Beed, had been arrested in the cheque bounce case.

He was remanded in judicial custody six days ago after failing to appear for a scheduled court hearing, jail officials said.

Pawar suffered a sudden and massive heart attack on Saturday morning. The jail administration immediately rushed him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead during the course of treatment, an official said.

Official Statement on Inmate's Death

"The death of inmate Ganesh Pawar was due to natural causes. As soon as his health deteriorated within the prison premises, he was shifted to the district hospital without any delay," jail superintendent Rajaram Chandne said.