Undertrial Prisoner Dies In Dhanbad Divisional Jail

An undertrial prisoner, accused of murdering his wife, has died in Dhanbad Divisional Jail, prompting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Key Points An undertrial prisoner, accused of murdering his wife, died in Dhanbad Divisional Jail.

The prisoner had collapsed a few days prior and was treated at Dhanbad Sadar Hospital.

His condition deteriorated late Monday night, and he died while being transported to the hospital.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted under magisterial supervision to determine the cause of death.

Medical examination suggested possible epilepsy-like symptoms before his death.

An undertrial prisoner (UTP) died at Dhanbad Divisional Jail on Tuesday, an official said.

Prisoner's Health and Hospital Treatment

Jailer of Dhanbad Divisional Jail Dinesh Verma told reporters on Tuesday evening that the undertrial prisoner, who was in jail in connection with the murder of his wife, had collapsed at the jail a few days back and was rushed to Dhanbad Sadar Hospital for treatment.

"After receiving treatment, he was brought back to the prison. On Monday late at night, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and while he was being taken to the Sadar Hospital, he died. The body has been sent to Sahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, which would be done under the supervision of a magistrate and recorded on video as per protocols," the official said.

Details of Arrest and Alleged Crime

The deceased was a resident of Sangramdih under Govindpur Police Station and had been arrested on May 16 for murdering his wife.

Medical Assessment and Post-Mortem Examination

The jail official further stated that a medical board meeting had been convened within the jail premises to assess the prisoner's health condition.

During the examination, symptoms indicative of a condition resembling epilepsy were observed. Currently, the actual cause of death can only be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received, he added.