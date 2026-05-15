Mandoli Jail Inmate Dies Due To Health Complications

A 66-year-old inmate in Mandoli Jail, Rajendra Kumar Jain, has died due to health complications, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Key Points
- Rajendra Kumar Jain, a 66-year-old inmate, died in Mandoli Jail.
- Jain was imprisoned in connection with a cheating case.
- He was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.
- Police have launched an investigation into the death.
A 66-year-old inmate lodged in Mandoli Jail allegedly died of a health complication, an official source said on Friday.
Details Of The Deceased
The deceased was identified as Rajendra Kumar Jain, a resident of Shakarpur.
Jain had been in jail for the past few months in connection with a cheating case, the source said.
According to the police, Jain was taken to a hospital from the jail after his health deteriorated, and was declared dead by the doctors.
Preliminary inquiry suggests it to be a case of natural death, the source said, adding that an investigation is underway.