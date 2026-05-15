Mandoli Jail Inmate Dies Due To Health Complications

A 66-year-old inmate in Mandoli Jail, Rajendra Kumar Jain, has died due to health complications, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points Rajendra Kumar Jain, a 66-year-old inmate, died in Mandoli Jail.

Jain was imprisoned in connection with a cheating case.

He was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

Police have launched an investigation into the death.

A 66-year-old inmate lodged in Mandoli Jail allegedly died of a health complication, an official source said on Friday.

Details Of The Deceased

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Kumar Jain, a resident of Shakarpur.

Jain had been in jail for the past few months in connection with a cheating case, the source said.

According to the police, Jain was taken to a hospital from the jail after his health deteriorated, and was declared dead by the doctors.

Preliminary inquiry suggests it to be a case of natural death, the source said, adding that an investigation is underway.