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Home  » News » Mandoli Jail Inmate Dies Due To Health Complications

Mandoli Jail Inmate Dies Due To Health Complications

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:09 IST

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A 66-year-old inmate in Mandoli Jail, Rajendra Kumar Jain, has died due to health complications, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Rajendra Kumar Jain, a 66-year-old inmate, died in Mandoli Jail.
  • Jain was imprisoned in connection with a cheating case.
  • He was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the death.

A 66-year-old inmate lodged in Mandoli Jail allegedly died of a health complication, an official source said on Friday.

Details Of The Deceased

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Kumar Jain, a resident of Shakarpur.

 

Jain had been in jail for the past few months in connection with a cheating case, the source said.

According to the police, Jain was taken to a hospital from the jail after his health deteriorated, and was declared dead by the doctors.

Preliminary inquiry suggests it to be a case of natural death, the source said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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