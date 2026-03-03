HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane

Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane

March 03, 2026 09:40 IST

Two jail staffers in Thane have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe to allow a visitor access to an undertrial prisoner, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • Two jail staffers in Thane's Aadharwadi Kalyan District Jail arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the staffers accepting Rs 1,500 to allow a visit to an undertrial prisoner.
  • A prison subedar and a jail constable are accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • The complainant was initially asked for a larger bribe to facilitate the meeting.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two staffers of a jail in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 to allow a man to visit an undertrial prisoner, an official said on Tuesday.

The ACB on Monday caught Satish Tanaji Bhosale (55), a prison subedar, and jail constable Sharad Nana Panpatil (39) posted at Aadharwadi Kalyan District Jail, while accepting a bribe from the complainant, inspector Sunil Karote of Thane ACB said.

 

The complainant had gone to the jail on February 25 to meet his friend, who was lodged as an undertrial prisoner, he said.

Details of the Bribery Case

"The staff on duty in the interview room demanded Rs 1,000 since the complainant was not a relative of the inmate," Karote said.

Bhosale demanded a bribe of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from the complainant to facilitate the meeting with his friend, and the jail staffers subsequently settled for Rs 1,500, he said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Karote said.

