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Home  » News » Man held after jail guard assault and firecracker display in Thane

Man held after jail guard assault and firecracker display in Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 16:41 IST

A man in Thane has been arrested for celebrating a friend's jail release with firecrackers and allegedly assaulting a constable, prompting a police search for his accomplices.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Thane for bursting firecrackers outside Adharwadi jail to celebrate a friend's release on bail.
  • The accused and his accomplices allegedly assaulted a constable who attempted to stop them.
  • Police have registered a case against the trio under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.
  • The prime accused, Rohit Ganesh Jagdale, has been arrested, and police are searching for the other two suspects.

Police have arrested a man and are trying to trace his two associates for allegedly bursting firecrackers outside a district jail in Maharashtra's Thane, and assaulting an on-duty constable there after he tried to stop them, an official said.

The incident took place outside the district jail at Adharwadi in Kalyan during the intervening night of March 14 and 15, he said, adding that the accused burst the crackers to celebrate the release of one of them from the prison on bail.

 

A case in this connection was filed based on a statement by Abhijit Sudam Koli (40), a senior officer at the district jail.

The prime accused in the case, Rohit Ganesh Jagdale and two other men aged between 25 and 30, gathered outside the main gate of the jail and burst firecrackers that flew into the air. They indulged in the act despite a 440-voltage current flowing through the wired fence above the gate for security reasons, the official said.

They burst the crackers to celebrate the release of Jagdale on bail, he said.

Constable Assaulted During Firecracker Incident

When constable Amol Desale, who was on duty at the prison gate at that time, tried to stop them, the trio turned violent.

"The accused abused the constable, knocked him down and obstructed him from performing his duty," the police official said.

Police Investigation and Charges

After the incident, the police arrested Jagdale, while a search operation is underway to trace his two accomplices, he added.

A case registered against the trio at Khadakpada police station under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 326 (g) (uttering words with intent to insult modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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