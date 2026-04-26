UP Inmate Gets 10 Years For Thane Extortion Plot

A UP inmate has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for masterminding an extortion plot against a Thane businessman while already serving a life sentence.

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Key Points Azad Masuk Ali Ansari, a UP inmate, sentenced to 10 years for orchestrating an extortion plot.

Ansari masterminded the extortion attempt from Naini Central Prison, targeting a Thane businessman.

The court convicted Ansari under sections 307 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Ansari pleaded guilty and sought leniency, which the court partially granted due to trial delays.

A Thane court has sentenced a convict serving a life term in a UP prison to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for orchestrating a 2015 extortion-linked firing incident against a local businessman from behind bars.

Additional sessions judge (Bhiwandi) N L Kale convicted Azad Masuk Ali Ansari (44), alias Ejaj Batala, after he pleaded guilty to the charges during a virtual hearing from Naini Central Prison, Prayagraj.

Extortion Plot Masterminded From Prison

According to the prosecution, Ansari was already serving a life sentence when the co-accused in the case visited him in Naini jail in November 2015, and they hatched a criminal conspiracy.

Under Ansari's instructions, the group targeted Santosh Shetty, a businessman, demanding Rs 25 lakh and subsequently opened fire at him to intimidate him.

Convict Pleads Guilty, Seeks Leniency

Ansari, who has been in custody for this specific crime since December 20, 2015, submitted an application to the court expressing his desire to plead guilty and sought leniency.

Judge Kale accepted Ansari's plea for leniency, noting that the trial had been delayed significantly because other accused persons, who are currently out on bail, failed to attend court proceedings.

Court Sentences Ansari, Case Continues

The court convicted Ansari under sections 307 (attempt murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000.

The court has directed that the case against the remaining three accused persons will proceed separately.