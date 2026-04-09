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Maharashtra Cop Attacked Inside Police Station; Four Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 09:55 IST

An assistant sub-inspector in Thane, Maharashtra, was allegedly assaulted inside a police station, resulting in charges against four individuals and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was allegedly assaulted at the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi, Thane.
  • The incident occurred when a man, Saeed Khan, allegedly created a disturbance at the police station.
  • A woman, identified as Simran, allegedly bit the ASI's hand and obstructed him from performing his duties.
  • A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Saeed Khan, Simran, Jabbo Sayeed Khan, and Mousim Sayeed Khan.
  • Police are currently investigating the assault incident at the Thane police station.

A case has been registered against four persons, including a woman, after an assistant sub-inspector was allegedly assaulted inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on April 6 at the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi when ASI Arun Ganpat Gholap was on duty.

 

According to cops, one Saeed Khan and a woman, identified as Simran, arrived at the police station in connection with a case. Subsequently, Khan allegedly created a disturbance and "hit his head on a pillar in the police station premises", officials said.

Details of the Assault

"When ASI Gholap attempted to intervene, Simran bit his left hand and injured him, besides obstructing him in his official work," an official said, citing the complaint. The incident prompted the police to register a first information report.

Other than Saeed Khan and Simran, the police have also included in the FIR the names of Jabbo Sayeed Khan and Mousim Sayeed Khan, who were present at the police station at the time, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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