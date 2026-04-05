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Home  » News » Thane Inmate Assaults Constable After Meeting Request Denied

Thane Inmate Assaults Constable After Meeting Request Denied

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 08:52 IST

A life-term convict in Thane, India, faces new charges after allegedly assaulting a jail constable for preventing an unauthorised meeting with his brother, highlighting tensions within the prison system.

Key Points

  • A life-term convict in Thane Central Jail allegedly assaulted a jail constable.
  • The assault occurred after the convict was denied an unauthorised meeting with his brother at court.
  • The convict, Avinash Jadhav, is charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The constable had earlier prevented the convict's brother from handing over an item during a court appearance, triggering the incident.

A case has been registered against Avinash Jadhav, who is serving time at the Thane central jail, under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident that occurred on April 2, an official said.

He said the victim, a 42-year-old jail constable, was supervising a group of undertrials and convicts returning to the facility from court when Jadhav assaulted and threatened him at the prison entrance.

 

Jadhav was reportedly livid over an encounter earlier that day at the sessions court in Mumbai, he said.

Details of the Incident

"According to the complaint, Jadhav had been angry as the constable had prevented his brother from approaching him to hand over an item and instructed him to stay away," the official said.

He said that the accused created a ruckus, yelling at the jail staff and intimidating the on-duty personnel.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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