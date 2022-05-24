Ukrainians, Russians Play Cat And Mouse

Russian forces had occupied Ruski Tyshky for two months before being pushed back by Ukrainian troops three weeks ago.

Although Russian forces have retreated from many areas around Kharkiv, some units have dug in north of the city and continue to trade fire with the Ukrainians.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier flees a position exposed to Russian troops near the frontline near Ruski Tyshky. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers patrol the frontline near Ruski Tyshky. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the lookout for Russian troops near Ruski Tyshky. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Don't miss the message on the soldier's helmet. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers near their bunker in Ruski Tyshky. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers rest at their camp near Ruski Tyshky. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at an artillery position near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier uses a thermal monocular at an artillery position near Donetsk. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of slain Russian soldiers are loaded onto a refrigerated rail car at a morgue in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Russian soldiers begin demining the area around the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol after Ukrainian fighters left the site. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Russian demining in progress at the Azovstal steel plant. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com