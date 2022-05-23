The Flotsam Of War

Following Russia's retreat from areas around the Ukrainian capital, signs of normal life have returned to Kyiv, with residents taking advantage of shortened curfew hours, businesses reopening, and foreign countries returning their diplomats.

Invading Russian forces meanwhile target residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second larget city.

In recent days, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian troops in the northern suburbs of Kharkiv.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

IMAGE: The body of a shattered Ukrainian military helicopter is transported in Kharkiv.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A boy looks at a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People look at a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition in central Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Pet goats Zita and Myra interrupt a TV reporter's broadcast as they explore a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles that have been put on display in St Michael's Square for public viewing in Kyiv.

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: A vehicle stands upended in a former frontline neighbourhood in Kharkiv.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com