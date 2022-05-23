News
Rediff.com  » News » The Flotsam Of War

The Flotsam Of War

By Rediff News Bureau
May 23, 2022 13:49 IST
Following Russia's retreat from areas around the Ukrainian capital, signs of normal life have returned to Kyiv, with residents taking advantage of shortened curfew hours, businesses reopening, and foreign countries returning their diplomats.

Invading Russian forces meanwhile target residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second larget city.

In recent days, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian troops in the northern suburbs of Kharkiv.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

IMAGE: The body of a shattered Ukrainian military helicopter is transported in Kharkiv.
Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A boy looks at a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People look at a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition in central Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pet goats Zita and Myra interrupt a TV reporter's broadcast as they explore a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles that have been put on display in St Michael's Square for public viewing in Kyiv.
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A vehicle stands upended in a former frontline neighbourhood in Kharkiv.
Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
