Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainian Fighters Evacuated from Azovstal

By Rediff News Bureau
May 18, 2022 07:13 IST
More than 260 Ukrainian fighters were evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port city of Mariupol from where they have been battling the Russian army for 12 weeks.

Five buses arrived in Novoazovsk on Monday night with wounded fighters carried on stretchers.

53 badly wounded fighters were evacuated to a hospital in Novoazovsk.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the evacuation of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol.

IMAGE: A bus carrying Ukrainian fighters, who have been trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol for 12 weeks fighting the Russian army, arrived under escort of pro-Russian troops in Novoazovsk. All photographs: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A wounded Ukrainian fighter from the Azovstal steel mill siege is transported on a stretcher in Novoazovsk.

 

IMAGE: Media reports say the Ukrainian fighters will be exchanged for Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces.

 

IMAGE: A convoy of pro-Russian troops seen before the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops await the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol.

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops guard a road in Mariupol.

 

IMAGE: 'Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine received vital time to accumulate reserves, regroup and mobilise forces and receive assistance from allies,' a Ukrainian government spokesman said later.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
