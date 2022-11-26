News
Rediff.com  » News » Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies

Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies

By REDIFF NEWS
November 26, 2022 10:50 IST
Glimpses of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions as Russian missile attacks continue in Ukraine.

A baby was killed when a Russian missile struck a maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of the maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a missile attack in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers stand next to dead bodies at a site of a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows Kyiv without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by missile attacks. Photograph: Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a missile attack in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a missile attack in Vyshhorod. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: A man walks past an exhibition of Russian propaganda posters brought from recently liberated Kherson, in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A municipality worker rips a pro-Russian billboard off after Russia's military retreat from Kherson. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: People fill up bottles with water near the Dnipro river after Russia's military retreat from Kherson. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand next to an entrance to the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery compound in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
