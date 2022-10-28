He Lived In A Bunker For 6 Months

The human cost mounts each day as Putin's war continues.

IMAGE: Myhaylo Yurkiv, 65, stands in the small bunker he stayed in for six months during fierce battles under Russian occupation which destroyed every home in the village in Tsupivka and cut the village in two by the shelling of a bridge, leaving him now as the only person living on his side of the village. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed house, used as a sandbagged military position, in the village where Myhaylo Yurkiv stayed in his bunker. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A washing machine hangs from a destroyed house in the village. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Oleh Lutsenko is prepped for surgery to remove a bullet from his back in the operation room at a military hospital in the Kyiv region.

The military hospital treats all of the military war wounded for free. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures towards Russian positions around 150 metres away on October 27, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia.

The region's wet weather and terrain may make a counteroffensive here more difficult for Ukrainian forces than their successful offensive operations around Kharkiv this summer. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers prepare to shoot from a FH-70 howitzer at a front line in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier, wearing protective gear, demonstrates equipment to detect mines in a field in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier seen during a mine-clearing demonstration in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier during a mine-clearing demonstration with the Armtrac 400 demining machine in the background in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Construction workers rebuild a roof on an apartment building destroyed from shelling by the Russians during the occupation of Bucha.

Reconstruction funds are coming from the Ukrainian government via local municipalities. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Russian fighter jet flies above a railway junction on fire following recent shelling in the Russian-controlled town of Shakhtarsk (Shakhtyorsk) near Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the railway junction. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter ready to douse the fire. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities damaged by a Russian drone strike in an undisclosed location. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stand at a position near the frontline in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A turret of a destroyed armoured fighting vehicle is seen near the frontline in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A school building destroyed by a Russian air strike in a village near the frontline in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman stands atop a destroyed Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier in a village near the frontline in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com