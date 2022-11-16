Hell Rains On Kyiv From The Skies

Soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the G20 summit by video, Russia fired an estimated 100 missiles at residential buildings in Kyiv and other strategic locations.

One Russian missile landed in eastern Poland, killing two individuals and increasing the possibility of a NATO reaction.

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile. Photograph: Oleksandr Gusev/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers at the scene of a missile strike in the Pechers district in Kyiv.

The city's mayor said two residential building's were hit as other missiles were intercepted by Ukraine's air defences. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

IMAGE: Residents gather near their building, which was hit by a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media stand near a police blockade as a police vehicle passes by after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stand at a blockade after an explosion in Przewodow, Poland. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland. Photograph: Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters

IMAGE: Remnants of a Russian rocket seen by the side of the road in the village of Kobzartsi in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A school room destroyed by Russian strikes in the village of Kobzartsi in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com