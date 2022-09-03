News
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Zelenskyy Doing In School?

What Is Zelenskyy Doing In School?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 03, 2022 14:32 IST
IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a ceremony to mark the start of the school year in Irpin. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Teacher Viktoria Poliakova chats with her students, 5th grade student Arina Korchkova and 8th grade students Maksim Sluzhenko and Mykyta Dolganevich at a bombed-out school before the start of a new school year on September 1, after the summer holidays, with classes being conducted online since Russia launched its military campaign in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian soldier levels a weapon at a checkpoint near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant before the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier holds a weapon on the top of a military vehicle. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with journalists as the IAEA mission departs for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks a motorcade transporting a part of the IAEA mission coming back from an inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at a Ukrainian checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A local resident inspects his neighbour's apartment in a residential building in central Kharkiv that burned down. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A crater next to a residential building destroyed by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier takes pictures of shrapnel in front of a residential building damaged after a strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks at a damaged residential building. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks out of a damaged residential building. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents check the damage in a residential building. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: So many residential buildings have been destroyed since Vladimir Putin's senseless war began on February 24. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers remove debris outside the local administration headquarters damaged by recent shelling in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the local administration headquarters damaged by recent shelling. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Debris in the hallway of a bombed-out school. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident removes debris inside a multi-storey apartment block damaged by shelling in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Zelenskyys Pay Homage To The Fallen

Zelenskyys Pay Homage To The Fallen

6 Months On, Ukraine's Flag Flies High

6 Months On, Ukraine's Flag Flies High

