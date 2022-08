An underground shelter was turned to a temporary stage for a performance in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

IMAGE: The main hall at the Mykolaiv Art Drama Theatre, which is closed because of security concerns, on the opening night for the first performance since the start of the war. All photographs: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: An actor prepares before performing on the stage erected in the underground shelter.

IMAGE: An actor fixes her dress before as she appears on stage.

IMAGE: Actors wait for their cue to appear on stage.

IMAGE: War or not, the show must go on.

IMAGE: The audience enjoys the performance.

