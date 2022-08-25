6 Months On, Ukraine's Flag Flies High

IMAGE: Ukraine's national flag seen in central Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A municipal employee puts up Ukrainian national flags on lamp posts in Mykolaiv to mark the Day of the State Flag, the day Ukraine declared its independence from the then USSR. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Remains of a missile, one of the eight that hit the 121-year- old Mykolaiv zoo during the last 6 months of Vladimir Putin's war, is displayed at a garden at the zoo. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Volodimyr Topchiy, manager of the Mykolaiv zoo, feeds Logan the giraffe as he tours his zoo as part of his daily routine. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: The office of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which was damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman stands behind broken windows at the Hotel Central in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Locals fill their plastic bottles and jerrycans with fresh drinking water in Mykolaiv after continuous shelling damaged infrastructure and the water that comes out of taps is believed to be unhealthy. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Locals wait in front of a bank in Mykolaiv to withdraw cash. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com