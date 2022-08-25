News
Rediff.com  » News » 6 Months On, Ukraine's Flag Flies High

6 Months On, Ukraine's Flag Flies High

By Rediff News Bureau
August 25, 2022 09:44 IST
IMAGE: Ukraine's national flag seen in central Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A municipal employee puts up Ukrainian national flags on lamp posts in Mykolaiv to mark the Day of the State Flag, the day Ukraine declared its independence from the then USSR. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Remains of a missile, one of the eight that hit the 121-year- old Mykolaiv zoo during the last 6 months of Vladimir Putin's war, is displayed at a garden at the zoo. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volodimyr Topchiy, manager of the Mykolaiv zoo, feeds Logan the giraffe as he tours his zoo as part of his daily routine. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The office of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which was damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman stands behind broken windows at the Hotel Central in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals fill their plastic bottles and jerrycans with fresh drinking water in Mykolaiv after continuous shelling damaged infrastructure and the water that comes out of taps is believed to be unhealthy. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals wait in front of a bank in Mykolaiv to withdraw cash. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
