Rediff.com  » News » Fears Of Nuclear Accident In Ukraine

Fears Of Nuclear Accident In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
September 01, 2022 10:42 IST
IMAGE: Zaporizhzhia residents queue at the local administration office to receive iodine tablets in the city's eastern Khortytskyi district as fears of a nuclear accident at Europe's largest nuclear power plant remain high. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents sit on a bench next to cars destroyed by recent shelling in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A house destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People line up to receive humanitarian help organised by the municipality in Kostyantynivka. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy looks up as he receives drinking water in Kostyantynivka. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals stand in front of their homes destroyed by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police and military officers inspect houses destroyed by a Russian strike. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian homes destroyed by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
'Putin will not use the N-bomb'

'Putin will not use the N-bomb'

It's 6 Months Of Putin's War

It's 6 Months Of Putin's War

