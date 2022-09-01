Fears Of Nuclear Accident In Ukraine

IMAGE: Zaporizhzhia residents queue at the local administration office to receive iodine tablets in the city's eastern Khortytskyi district as fears of a nuclear accident at Europe's largest nuclear power plant remain high. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents sit on a bench next to cars destroyed by recent shelling in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A house destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: People line up to receive humanitarian help organised by the municipality in Kostyantynivka. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy looks up as he receives drinking water in Kostyantynivka. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Locals stand in front of their homes destroyed by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Police and military officers inspect houses destroyed by a Russian strike. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian homes destroyed by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com