Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyys Pay Homage To The Fallen

Zelenskyys Pay Homage To The Fallen

By Rediff News Bureau
August 25, 2022 13:03 IST
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh month, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska visited the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine marking the Independence Day in Kyiv, August 24, 2022.

 

IMAGE: The Zelenskyys on their way to the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. All Photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The president and the first lady lay flowers at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: The president and the first lady pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.

 

IMAGE: The Zelenskyys attend a prayer for Ukraine at St Sophia's Cathedral to mark the country's Independence Day.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
