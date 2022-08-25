Zelenskyys Pay Homage To The Fallen

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh month, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska visited the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine marking the Independence Day in Kyiv, August 24, 2022.

IMAGE: The Zelenskyys on their way to the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. All Photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: The president and the first lady lay flowers at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

IMAGE: The president and the first lady pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.

IMAGE: The Zelenskyys attend a prayer for Ukraine at St Sophia's Cathedral to mark the country's Independence Day.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com