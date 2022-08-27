Why The World Must Worry About Zaporizhzhia

The military conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine -- Europe's largest nuclear plant -- has raised fears of an accident worse than the Chernobyl accident in 1986.

Ukraine has demanded that Russia -- whose soldiers are stationed at the nuclear power plant -- permit an International Atomic Energy Agency team to be stationed at the Zaporizhzhia facility to prevent any possibility of a nuclear mishap that could endanger lives across Europe.

IMAGE: An overview of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Photograph: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A man cycles past a damaged building during Ukraine's Independence Day in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident collects items around his house destroyed by a Russian military strike in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A man stands next to his destroyed car in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers clean an area around houses damaged by a Russian military strike in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Shattered glass is seen at the Historical and Cultural Center of Ukrainian New-York near Toretsk, eastern Ukraine, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents are seen outside homes in one of the 'Container Towns' for internally displaced Ukrainians in Lviv.

August 24 marked six months since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lviv has been spared the brunt of that attack, which has focused on central and eastern parts of Ukraine, but has been targeted periodically by missile strikes. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

IMAGE: Russian Opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman, detained and being investigated for criticising Russia's involvement in Ukraine, is escorted to a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Photograph: Natalia Chernokhatova/Octagon.Media via Reuters

