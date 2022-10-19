Putin Plans To Destroy Ukraine's Power Plants

Vladimir Putin wants to destroy Ukraine's power plants before the onset of winter in the hope that Ukrainians, unable to cope with the bitter cold, end their determined resistance to the Russian invasion, which will enter its eighth month on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that 30 percent of the country's power stations had been destroyed in Russian attacks causing widespread blackouts.
IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Fuel tanks damaged by Russian military strikes in the recently retaken town of Kupiansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian authorities in recently recaptured Kupiansk show where Russian forces set up a prison and torture chamber at a police station. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin during a funeral ceremony for their brother-in-arms, killed fighting Russian troops in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters
IMAGE: A shopping street destroyed by Russian military strikes in Kupiansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: A soldier's shoe lies among the debris in Kupiansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire in an energy infrastructure facilities damaged by a missile strike in Zhytomyr. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged pool table in a building believed to have been used by Russian occupying forces to torture local residents in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv oblast. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
IMAGE: Shop owners board the smashed windows of their damaged shop in Kozacha Lopan. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
IMAGE: Russian military trenches in Kozacha Lopan. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com