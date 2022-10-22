Mr Putin, Satisfied With The Destruction?

The latest glimpses from Vladimir Putin's brutal war in Ukraine:

IMAGE: Part of a football stadium lies destroyed after being hit by a Russian missile in Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Ukrainian military displays pieces of Smersh rockets used by the Russian army, that a Ukrainian munitions expert said did not explode on impact, in Kharkiv, October 21, 2022. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Part of a Kalibr missile used by the Russian army, that a Ukrainian munitions expert said did not explode on impact, in Kharkiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: An unexploded missile seen in the ground near the Russian border in Kharkiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A man carries boxes from a destroyed shopping centre that remains untouched as war torn Bucha comes back to life after many residents returned and shops reopened on October 21, 2022.

Although fewer buildings were damaged by the fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the number of lives lost is much higher. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Investigators work at a site of an explosion in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Municipal workers check an electrical network of public transport before possible power outages in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An electrician works to repair an electricity power line that was damaged from shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Dmytro stands in a flat in an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian troops in Donetsk. Photograph: Natalia Rozhniativska/Press Service of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian tank moves near the front line in Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: Residents carry firewood delivered by the local administration to heat their houses in the village of Derhachi, Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Alexei walks through his home which was damaged in a missile strike, near the Russian border in Kharkiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias pay tribute to Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Climbers cover the roof of a historic building damaged over a week ago by a Russian missile strike in the centre of Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com