Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine Lies In Ruins

Ukraine Lies In Ruins

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 24, 2022 17:30 IST
IMAGE: A residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a damaged residential building in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents uninstall broken windows of a damaged building in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Svetlana waits in her apartment as she and her husband Vitali have called the police to report that somebody stole most of their possessions from their apartment, which was heavily damaged and rendered uninhabitable during Russian strikes in the North Saltivka area of Kharkiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soviet-era 82 millimetre mortars lie on the ground after being charred during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Kam'yanka, Kharkiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A rocket launcher in a former Russian trench in Dovgalivka. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A partially destroyed wall surrounding a garage in Balakliia. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Used blister packaging of a strip of valerian tablets, used as a calming aid, is seen discarded next to a page from a Russian Bible, inside a former Russian trench in Dovgalivka. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Lada with a Russian army 'Z' mark lies ruined after being run over by a tank during fighting in Kharkiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
 

IMAGE: Farming machinery lies in ruins after being destroyed by Russian strikes. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A farm lies in ruins. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A box for a Russian MRE is seen in a building near the site of a former Russian trench. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ruslan Burmenko touches a cross at the grave of his brother Roman Burmenko, who died, aged 31, while helping injured soldiers during a battle in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A dummy with a gas mask is placed by a barricade in Kharkiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Artillery and mortar craters pierce the ground next to a destroyed Russian tank. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Army doctor Natalia Leliuk gets medication for a woman during a visit to check the health of civilians in an area recently liberated from Russian occupation in Synychyne. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Dr Natalia checks Svitlana's pulse rate. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Dr Natalia, left, and World Health Organisation representative, Dr Tetiana Tymoshenko, centre, check the health of residents in a village. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
