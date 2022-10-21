Putin Meets His New Soldiers

After conscripting 200,000 young Russians for his cruel and senseless war in Ukraine on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the training centre at the western military district in Russia's Ryazan region to find out for himself how the mobilised reservists are being prepared for brutal battle.

IMAGE: Putin speaks to Lieutenant General Anatoly Kontsevoy, deputy commander of the airborne troops, at the training centre. All Photographs: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: The famously macho Putin -- who turned 70 two Fridays ago, on October 7 -- has never been seen in glasses, even if they are safety glasses.

IMAGE: Putin interacts with the trainees.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu can be seen at centre.

IMAGE: Putin listens to Lieutenant General Kontsevoy.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Kontsevoy continues to brief the president.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com