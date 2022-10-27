Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said its inspectors will revisit sites in Ukraine after Russian claims that Ukrainian forces are preparing a so-called dirty bomb.

The allegations have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies who condemned the claims as 'transparently false'.

Ukraine's intelligence chief says Russia is sending more troops into Kherson -- the largest city in Ukraine under Russian occupation -- and may be preparing to defend it against a Ukrainian counteroffensive, despite previously saying that Russian forces were leaving the city.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar at the front line in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier looks for another mortar to fire at the Russians. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents receive wood stoves from volunteer Viacheslav in a village near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters Alexander and Maxim from the de-mining squad of the Ukrainian emergency services scan for land mines and other unexploded ordnance to clear an area for electricians to access electricity power lines damaged by Russian strikes in order to repair them safely in Ruska Lozova. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters enters a burned out tank as they clear an area of shells and other explosive devices close to the Russian border in Kazacha Lopan. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

IMAGE: Repairs are made to train tracks and overhead cables on the train line to Belgorod close to the Russian border in Slatyne. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Graffiti seen on the outside of a destroyed train station. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian military carry the casket of Yuriy Grishenko, 50, who was killed in Luhansk district in Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces were unable to bring the body home because the territory was occupied by Russians. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A woman carries sacks of rice from the Toretsk Palace of Culture which now serves as an aid distribution centre in Toretsk, Donetsk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: Medical waste and rubbish covers the floor of a Russian field hospital that had been set up in a church during fighting in Izyum, Kharkiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com