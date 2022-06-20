News
Training To Attack The Russians

Training To Attack The Russians

By Rediff News Bureau
June 20, 2022 14:36 IST
Ukraine's Territorial Defence Force is a military reservist component of the country's armed forces, which emerged as a volunteer militia after the 2014 Ukraine-Russia war in Donbas. It become formally organised after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of a Territorial Defence Force combat training exercise near Bucha.

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Another Territorial Defence Forces training exercise on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
