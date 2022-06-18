Ukrainian Troops Head To Battle

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine, particularly in eastern Donbas, continues to deteriorate.

Ukrainian missiles on Friday hit a Russian naval tugboat transporting soldiers and ammunition to the Russia-occupied Zmiinyi island, the local Ukrainian governor said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited Irpin, near Kyiv, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on their way to the battlefront in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian national guard extract a combat block with unguided missiles from the water in Vyshhorod.

The missiles were on a Russian Mi-35 military helicopter shot down in Vyshhorod outside of Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian national guard unload the unguided missiles from the combat block. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian national guard inspect the combat block with unguided missiles. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers run to take cover from Russian shelling at a former Russian-occupied village in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in the town of Marinka in Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer works at the site of food production facilities destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged road at a former Russian-occupied village in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer checks a shelter during an evacuation of local residents between shelling in Marinka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers distribute aid to residents in the town of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel check the area before the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Irpin near Kyiv. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Pedestrians walk past banners reading 'World - Help us' on sand bags which protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged tram at a shelled tram depot in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents near a building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Men repair the damaged roof of a house in Vablia.

The region around Ukraine's capital continues to recover from Russia's aborted assault on Kyiv, which turned many communities into battlefields. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com