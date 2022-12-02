Does Russian Brutality Surprise Anymore?

Ukrainian forces recently took back control of Kherson as well as swaths of its surrounding regions after Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro river.

Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on February 24.

Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Local residents carry the coffin of a 16-year-old girl after forensic inspection after local residents, police, forensic experts and war crimes prosecution teams exhumed the body that was buried by family members in the town's cemetery after she was killed by Russian forces along with seven other men that were found at another burial site in the yard of a house where they were killed in the town of Pravdyne on the outskirts of Kherson on November 29, 2022.

Eight people were killed at the house when an informant told Russian forces the civilians were passing on information to Ukrainian military sources.

The bodies were found with their hands tied, blindfolded and shot at close range in the back of the head.

Afterwards, the house was blown up and the bodies were later buried in a grave next to the house by local residents. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A volunteer puts wood on a fire to cook hot meals for residents in the Kherson city centre, December 1, 2022 in Kherson. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Serhiy Siryi stands amid his destroyed house in the village of Posad Pokrovske on the outskirts of Kherson, November 30, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Women make warfare camouflage at a school gymnasium in Bucha, December 1, 2022. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

IMAGE: Electricity workers from a team brought in from Odessa and wearing bulletproof vests and helmets work to fix a destroyed high voltage power line in Kherson, December 1, 2022.

Teams of electrical workers have been brought in from across Ukraine to help restore power to Kherson city and surrounding areas.

The workers are forced to wear protective equipment due to being targeted by continued shelling by Russian forces on electrical infrastructure.

Kherson's power grid has continued to suffer damage from Russian shelling, despite Ukraine reclaiming the territory from Russian occupation last month. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian military look at damaged caused by overnight Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson, December 1, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man works to cover his home's blown out windows damaged by overnight Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson, December 1, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Image

IMAGE: Remains of MLRS shells used by Russian troops for military strikes of Kharkiv and collected by sappers. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian tank rips through mud to fire at a Russian target in the southern Donbas region. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: People charge their electronic devices at a railway station after Russia's military retreat from Kherson. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Damage caused by overnight Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson, December 1, 2022. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: A pedestrian passes by cars covered in snow in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A bulletproof vest hangs next to a wood stove in a building where Ukrainian soldiers temporarily stay in Donbas region. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian national guard look at a dud warhead imitating a nuclear part of a Kh-55SM strategic cruise missile, which was used by Russian troops during a recent missile attack, at a news conference in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Medics treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a field medical clinic used to stabilise patients before they are sent to a hospital near Bakhmut. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

