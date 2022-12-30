News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainians Fighting For Every Inch Of Land

Ukrainians Fighting For Every Inch Of Land

By REDIFF NEWS
December 30, 2022 08:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from war-scarred Ukraine:

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks a projectile before firing it from a cannon on the battlefield. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian tanks on the frontline in Donetsk. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier salutes as he works to build a bunker with sand. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at a military exercise in Zhytomyr region. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Members of the honour guard carry a coffin with the body of Volodymyr Yezhov, Ukrainian soldiers and game designer for the world renowned games S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks, who was recently killed in a fight with Russian troops near Bakhmut. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents the family of a Ukrainian soldier with a medal during a session of the Ukrainian parliament. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A power pole lies on the railway after being hit by a strike in Yampil. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building is seen on fire from a Russian strike. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modular houses donated by the Polish government internally displaced persons in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
War Doesn't Dim Ukraine's X'mas Spirit
War Doesn't Dim Ukraine's X'mas Spirit
A Restaurant Smeared With Blood
A Restaurant Smeared With Blood
Why Zelenskyy Gave Biden A Medal
Why Zelenskyy Gave Biden A Medal
'Glorious century rests...': PM pays tribute to mother
'Glorious century rests...': PM pays tribute to mother
Modi's mother Hiraben passes away
Modi's mother Hiraben passes away
Cough syrup case: 6 more samples collected
Cough syrup case: 6 more samples collected
RIP Pele: 'The most divine of footballers'
RIP Pele: 'The most divine of footballers'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Christmas In Wartime

Christmas In Wartime

Putin's Drones Hit Power Supply In Kyiv

Putin's Drones Hit Power Supply In Kyiv

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances