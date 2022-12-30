Ukrainians Fighting For Every Inch Of Land

Glimpses from war-scarred Ukraine:

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks a projectile before firing it from a cannon on the battlefield. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian tanks on the frontline in Donetsk. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier salutes as he works to build a bunker with sand. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at a military exercise in Zhytomyr region. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the honour guard carry a coffin with the body of Volodymyr Yezhov, Ukrainian soldiers and game designer for the world renowned games S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks, who was recently killed in a fight with Russian troops near Bakhmut. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents the family of a Ukrainian soldier with a medal during a session of the Ukrainian parliament. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A power pole lies on the railway after being hit by a strike in Yampil. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A building is seen on fire from a Russian strike. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Modular houses donated by the Polish government internally displaced persons in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com