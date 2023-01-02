When Russia Blasted Ukraine's New Year

Glimpses of Russian ruthlessness during the New Year...

Meanwile, as the war with Russia approaches its one-year anniversary and with little let-up in the fighting, the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer.

Ukraine's economy is projected to shrink by about 40 percent this year as the country becomes increasingly dependent on Western aid.

IMAGE: Medics evacuate 13-year-old Yaroslav -- who was being treated in intensive care -- to Mykolaiv after he was wounded when Russian forces shelled the city children's hospital in Kherson on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed intensive care unit at the city children's hospital in Kherson. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: A doctor from the Ukrainian army attends to wounded soldier Denys, 34, at a field medical clinic used to stabilise patients before they are sent to a nearby hospital in Donetsk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Army doctors and surgeons attend to wounded soldiers at the field medical clinic. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a mortar round in Donetsk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares mortar shells before firing them towards Russian troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents walk outside a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at an area heavily damaged by a missile strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: A man removes the window of a residential building damaged by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in Kyiv on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man prunes trees in Kyiv. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: A statue of Catherine the Great, the 18th century empress of Russia, is being demolished after the regional council passed a resolution to dismantle a monument symbolising Russian imperial past in central Odesa. Photograph: Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro, 20, emerges from an underground bunker, in Donetsk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Mobiles are the only way to connect with family and friends to know if they are safe. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com