How Lilia Is Living In The Dark

Ukrainians live in basement of buildings without power, water or heat after the buildings were shelled a week ago as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues.

IMAGE: A man walks down a street of destroyed homes in Siversk. Photograph: Leah Milli/Reuters

IMAGE: Father Victor blows candles out after holding a Sunday service for a handful of locals in the basement of his church. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Olga, 68, peels potatoes in the basement of an apartment building where she is living with her family. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Lilia, 44, takes a boiling pot of water off of a self installed wood stove in the basement of an apartment building where she is currently living. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Lilia prepares tea in the basement. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Lilia pours water into a pot to boil. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Lilia and Olga wait for water to boil for tea. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: A vendor waits for customers in a small store that is lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Odesa. Photograph: Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com