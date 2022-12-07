News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Lilia Is Living In The Dark

How Lilia Is Living In The Dark

By REDIFF NEWS
December 07, 2022 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainians live in basement of buildings without power, water or heat after the buildings were shelled a week ago as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues.

IMAGE: A man walks down a street of destroyed homes in Siversk. Photograph: Leah Milli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Father Victor blows candles out after holding a Sunday service for a handful of locals in the basement of his church. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olga, 68, peels potatoes in the basement of an apartment building where she is living with her family. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lilia, 44, takes a boiling pot of water off of a self installed wood stove in the basement of an apartment building where she is currently living. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lilia prepares tea in the basement. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lilia pours water into a pot to boil. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lilia and Olga wait for water to boil for tea. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters
 

 

IMAGE: A vendor waits for customers in a small store that is lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Odesa. Photograph: Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Zelenskyy Visits Newly Freed Kherson
Zelenskyy Visits Newly Freed Kherson
When The Russians Killed A Dancer
When The Russians Killed A Dancer
Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies
Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies
Gujarat readies for counting, can BJP increase tally?
Gujarat readies for counting, can BJP increase tally?
India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI
India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI
Amid Maharashtra-K'taka border row, Raut's big charge
Amid Maharashtra-K'taka border row, Raut's big charge
Saif's Birthday Plans for Mum Sharmila
Saif's Birthday Plans for Mum Sharmila
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Does Russian Brutality Surprise Anymore?

Does Russian Brutality Surprise Anymore?

As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates

As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances