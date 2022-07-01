News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?

Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 01, 2022 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of the carnage in Ukraine:

 

IMAGE: Apartment buildings destroyed during the brutal conflict in Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to the Russians after days of grim fighting. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Borodianka.
The region around Ukraine's capital continues to recover from Russia's aborted assault on Kyiv, which turned many communities into battlefields. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A banner on a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A boy appears puzzled by parts of a burnt Russian military vehicle in Dmytrivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed football stadium in Irpin. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oleksandr in his burnt apartment in a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

A burnt Russian tank. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A building left scarred after a cluster bomb attack in Sloviansk.
Nine people were wounded in two separate attacks and brought to the Sloviansk hospital which is operating with less than one third of its pre-war staff and getting by with no running water. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed anti-tank gun, the MT-12 Rapira, in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alla and Tatiana cook food on a fire in a courtyard of an apartment building in Sievierodonetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall
Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall
I Am Ready To Fight Putin!
I Am Ready To Fight Putin!
Children Forget The Horrors Of War
Children Forget The Horrors Of War
Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low
Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low
Sanjay Raut appears before ED, says will help in probe
Sanjay Raut appears before ED, says will help in probe
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
5 Places To Visit This Monsoon
5 Places To Visit This Monsoon
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?

Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?

Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances