Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?

Glimpses of the carnage in Ukraine:

IMAGE: Apartment buildings destroyed during the brutal conflict in Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to the Russians after days of grim fighting. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Borodianka.

The region around Ukraine's capital continues to recover from Russia's aborted assault on Kyiv, which turned many communities into battlefields. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A banner on a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A boy appears puzzled by parts of a burnt Russian military vehicle in Dmytrivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A destroyed football stadium in Irpin. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Oleksandr in his burnt apartment in a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

A burnt Russian tank. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A building left scarred after a cluster bomb attack in Sloviansk.

Nine people were wounded in two separate attacks and brought to the Sloviansk hospital which is operating with less than one third of its pre-war staff and getting by with no running water. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: A destroyed anti-tank gun, the MT-12 Rapira, in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Alla and Tatiana cook food on a fire in a courtyard of an apartment building in Sievierodonetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

