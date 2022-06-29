Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?

IMAGE: Rescuers at a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region on Monday, June 27, 2022. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Over 1,000 shoppers were reported to be in the mall when the Russians attacked the site. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the mall in Kremenchuk. Photograph: Telegram/V_Zelenskiy_official/ Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple wounded in the mall attack hold hands in a hospital in Kremenchuk. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Lilia cleans blood off a bench after a person who was injured by shrapnel bled on it while they were waiting to go to hospital after a neighbourhood of apartment complexes was hit multiple times by Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Maxim Antonenko, 20, shows leftover blood on his hands from when he treated a man who was injured by shrapnel with a tourniquet from the medical kit he retrieved from his apartment in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers collect remains of a Russian cruise missile after a strike in the village of Maiaky in the Odesa region. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a missile that dropped cluster bombs in a residential housing complex in Sloviansk. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: Igor Vitkovskiy, 77, cleans up damage in his home after it was hit by projectiles from a cluster bomb in Sloviansk. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: Olexandr Lukianov gets help repairing his home from friends and neighbours after it was damaged by artillery fire in Sloviansk. Lukianov was not injured in the attack which occurred on Saturday evening, but his home was heavily damaged. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com