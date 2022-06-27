News
Rediff.com  » News » Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
June 27, 2022 12:21 IST
As the G-7 leaders convened in Munich, Germany on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Vladmir Putin sent them a terrifying message as Russian forces rained missiles on Kyiv, Bakhmut, Kharkiv and Donetsk in the Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire as smoke rises from a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers are elevated by a crane at an apartment building destroyed in a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Officers inspect the remains of a Russian missile outside a residential building hit by a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer inspects the site of a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko -- a former world heavyweight boxing champion -- visits an apartment building destroyed in a missile strike in the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers evacuate a person from a residential building damaged by a missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Debris in front of a home that was destroyed and the owner killed after being struck by an artillery shell in Bakhmut. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers place body armor over the windows of their vehicle for protection as they prepare the vehicle to be used to evacuate residents near the frontline in Bakhmut. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Members of a specialised team that defuses and removes ordnance including bombs, mines and other munitions survey a crater left in the aftermath of overnight shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The aftermath of a shelling on an office building near the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, which hadn't been shelled in weeks. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents outside a damaged block of flats in the Petrovsky district in Donetsk on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gennady Goncharov, 67, demonstrates ammunition of a fighting vehicle in his damaged apartment following the previous night's shelling in Donetsk, June 25, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
SEE: Training To Attack The Russians
Zelenskyy Sends Putin A Message
What's Boris Johnson Doing In Kyiv?
Will Umran, Avesh shine in 2nd T20I against Ireland?
Mayank Agarwal to join Test squad as cover for Rohit
US: Sikh man shot dead while sitting in parked car
Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
The War Against Coronavirus

