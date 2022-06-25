I Am Ready To Fight Putin!

Glimpses of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk amidst the war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A boy with a toy machine gun with Ukrainian soldiers as they patrol central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly lady at the The War Is Not Over exhibition in Taras Shevchenko Park in Kyiv.

The exhibition showcases the work of journalists who have been killed, injured, come under fire, captured or persecuted since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: People watch as a defused 500kg bomb that did not detonate when it landed on an apartment building in March, is lowered from the roof in the Saltivka neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of a specialised team that defuses and removes explosives, bombs, mines and other munitions remove the defused 500kg bomb. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident takes cover from Russian shelling in a bomb shelter in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Lydia Novikova shows gas masks in a bomb shelter where she and her neighbours take cover from Russian shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com