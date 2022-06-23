News
Rediff.com  » News » Children Forget The Horrors Of War

Children Forget The Horrors Of War

By Rediff News Bureau
June 23, 2022 14:09 IST
The Summer Camp For Children Displaced By War opened near Kyiv on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The goal of the camp, which is near the Zalissia nature park, is to support the children of families displaced from other parts of Ukraine since the February 24 invasion, but who remain in the country.

Over the Ukrainian summer, the camp aims to support 300 children between the ages of 7 and 15, with activities like swimming pools, tennis, soccer, yoga, chess and craft-making, in addition to therapy sessions.

Please click on the images for glimpses of children, wonderful children.

All photographs: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
