News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall

Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall

By Rediff News Bureau
June 30, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 

Glimpses of the devastation caused by Putin's war.

IMAGE: A Russian missile approaches a shopping mall at a location given as Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. Photograph: Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the explosion as the missile hits the shopping mall. Photograph: Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building destroyed by shelling in Ochakiv. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a person from a residential building hit by a Russian military strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a dog from a damaged residential building. Photograph: Courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car garage destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnikov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British businessman Richard Branson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy with Hollywood actor Sean Penn. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?
Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?
Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine
Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine
I Am Ready To Fight Putin!
I Am Ready To Fight Putin!
Revealed! What is Shardul's role in Test team
Revealed! What is Shardul's role in Test team
Punjab passes resolution against Agnipath scheme
Punjab passes resolution against Agnipath scheme
Fadnavis, Shinde meet, BJP claims support of 170 MLAs
Fadnavis, Shinde meet, BJP claims support of 170 MLAs
Football coach suspended; AIFF general sec resigns
Football coach suspended; AIFF general sec resigns
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Life Among Ukraine's Ruins

Life Among Ukraine's Ruins

Children Forget The Horrors Of War

Children Forget The Horrors Of War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances