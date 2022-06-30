Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall

Glimpses of the devastation caused by Putin's war.

IMAGE: A Russian missile approaches a shopping mall at a location given as Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. Photograph: Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the explosion as the missile hits the shopping mall. Photograph: Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A building destroyed by shelling in Ochakiv. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a person from a residential building hit by a Russian military strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a dog from a damaged residential building. Photograph: Courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A car garage destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnikov/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British businessman Richard Branson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy with Hollywood actor Sean Penn. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com